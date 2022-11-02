Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school grounds

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released the image of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Woburn Collegiate Institute on Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road, at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was shot in front of the school. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, a 15-year-old boy attended a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He is now in stable condition.

In a letter sent to students and their families Tuesday, the principal of Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute identified Guerrier as a former student at that school.

“We know that you will join us in expressing our deepest condolences to Jefferson’s grieving family, friends, and former teachers and classmates,” Principal Anthony Hack wrote in the letter.

“Jefferson attended Lester B. Pearson CI from 2017 to 2022 and will be sorely missed by our school community. As a student he was involved in the Pearson Band and the Skateboarding Club. His playful and jovial nature endeared him to staff and students alike.”

On Wednesday, investigators identified a suspect in the incident as 17-year-old Mustafa Kadhem of Toronto.

He is wanted for second-degree murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Due to Kadhem’s age and his protection under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, TPS had to seek judicial authority to identify the minor. The authorization expires on Nov. 7 at noon, or upon his arrest, whichever comes first.

Following the expiration, the photograph and the suspect’s name can no longer be published under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.