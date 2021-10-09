Police release image of vehicle involved in downtown hit-and-run
Toronto police have released the image of an SUV that fled the scene of a downtown collision Friday evening that left a woman seriously injured.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and University Avenue just after 7 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, was crossing the intersection when she was hit by the vehicle that was making a left turn onto University Avenue from Wellington Street West.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and was last seen southbound on University Avenue.
The vehicle is described as a black or dark blue four-door SUV.
Police are asking residents, businesses in the area and drivers who may have security or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
