Police release images in connection to Huron County thefts

Huron County OPP are asking for the public's help to identify some people in connection to a theft investigation.

Police said they are looking to speak to the people in the images released Sunday morning.

Two vacuums and an ice maker, valued at around $2,300, were taken from a business in Exeter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP.

