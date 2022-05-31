Police release images of attempted bank robbery in Drumbo
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tegan Versolatto
Police have released images of three suspects after an attempted bank robbery in Drumbo.
In a news release, OPP said officers were called to the bank on Oxford Street around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, May 30.
Police said three people attempted to get inside the bank but were unsuccessful.
They fled the area in a black Audi Q5 SUV.
The vehicle was last seen heading east on Oxford Road 8.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
