Police release images of suspect who allegedly attacked, robbed man in Danforth Village
Toronto police have released images of one of two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man on the street in the city's Danforth Village neighbourhood earlier this month.
According to police, at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, a 48-year-old man was walking north on Sibley Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, when he was approached by two suspects and struck on the head with an unknown object.
The man, police say, fell to the ground and the suspects continued their unprovoked assault on the victim.
The suspects allegedly stole the man's backpack and fled northbound on Sibley Avenue. Police say one suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and was wearing a green Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, a black winter vest, a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes. Investigators have also released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.
"He is believed to be violent and dangerous," police said in a news release. "If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."
Police have not released a description for the second suspect.
