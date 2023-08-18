Police release images, video as investigation into six Kitchener-Waterloo break-ins continues

Regional police have released photos and video footage in connection to six break-ins across Kitchener-Waterloo.

Police say a suspect broke into six businesses between Sunday and Monday.

The businesses were at Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener, and Union Street, King Street North, and Peppler Street in Waterloo.

On Thursday, police released three images, a video, and asked for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to the incidents.

They also encouraged businesses to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity or people.

