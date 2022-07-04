Police release list of suspected fraudulent company names in 'moving scam'

Chatham-Kent police are warning the public of a “moving scam” and how to not fall for it.

On May 13, 2022, and June 24, 2022, the police in the region received reports of the scheme. In these incidents, individuals entered a contract with the moving company based out of Toronto and the agreement included a cost for the move.

However, police say after the move had begun, the victims received communication from the company advising more money was required to complete the move or the belongings would not be delivered.

Through investigation, it was learned these two incidents are related to ongoing investigations by the Toronto Police Service. The investigating officer has collaborated with the Toronto Police Service to aid in their investigative efforts.

Chatham-Kent police say these moving companies appear professional and normal with reasonable rates and may offer weeks of free storage.

“The move will begin as expected, but hours later, victims receive a phone call saying they owe more money than initially agreed upon or their property will not be delivered. It is highly recommended you research the moving company before you sign any agreement,” say police.

The Toronto Police Service, as a result of their investigation, has released the following list of suspected fraudulent company names:

12282569 Canada Inc.

O’Canada Movers

Roadway Moving and Storage Inc.

SafeBound Moving and Storage Inc.

Canadian Principal Movers

All You Can Move

Right on Track Moving

New Vision Moving

Greenway Moving

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact the non-emergency number 519-352-1234. For more information and tips to keep yourself safe, the public can visit ; Moving Fraud & Scams | Canadian Association of Movers.