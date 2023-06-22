Police release names of Manitoulin murder victims

Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island have identified two people who were shot and killed in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory earlier this month.

The victims are Lucius Jacko, 44, and Robert Wemigwans, 39, both of Wiikwemkoong.

They were killed June 18 in Wiikwemkoong. A third person was also shot, but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Jahsiah Simpson, 19, of Toronto is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

And two people from Wiikwemkoong – ages 54 and 33 – are charged with two counts of accessory to murder, accessory after the fact, possession of the proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

The Manitoulin OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation, with help from the OPP north east region forensic identification services, United Chiefs Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police and Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service.

“Further updates will be provided when they become available,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity related to this investigation to call the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.