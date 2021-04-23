Police release names of Windsor men charged in fatal Blenheim shooting

Chatham-Kent police have released the names of the two 19-year-old Windsor men charged with the murder of a Blenheim man.

Chad Coupe and Darius White are both charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting at a home in Blenheim.

A 20-year-old Blenheim man died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say two suspects were arrested soon after and the weapon used has been recovered.

They do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The Windsor men both remain behind bars, pending separate bail hearings.

Officers with the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.