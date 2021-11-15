Police release new details about car involved in Kitchener hit and run

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released new details about a vehicle that struck a cyclist in Kitchener.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive.

Police say the driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

The car is described as older dark-coloured sedan, possibly from between 1995 and 2005, with a distinctive brown, orange or red stripe running horizontally down the side.

No details have been released about the driver.

Police say the cyclist, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. At the time, it was reported as a "suspected broken leg."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam video of the collision, is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.