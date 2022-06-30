Police release new details in stabbing of teller at Toronto bank

Police have released new details about the stabbing of a teller at a Chinatown bank earlier this week.

It happened at a Bank of Montreal branch on Spadina Avenue near Dundas Street just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that a male suspect entered the bank wearing a mask and hoodie and pulled out a knife.

It is alleged that he then jumped over the counter, approached an employee and made a demand for cash.

That employee took cash out of their wallet and offered it to the suspect, police say.

The suspect took the cash but then allegedly stabbed the employee multiple times.

The employee was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect, meanwhile, fled the bank through an emergency exit at the rear of the premises.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in a press release issued on Thursday.

The suspect is described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a yellow toque, a red hoodie, a black jacket, torn blue jeans, red running shoes and a white mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance identifying the suspect.