Police release new details in Thorncliffe Park crash that left 12-year-old boy critically injured
Toronto police continue to investigate after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries in Thorncliffe Park Thursday evening.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said an 82-year-old woman was driving a vehicle northbound on Thorncliffe Park Drive and stopped at a red light at Overlea Boulevard.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike eastbound in the pedestrian crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection.
The traffic light turned green and the driver proceeded forward and struck the boy, police said.
The boy was rushed to SickKids Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later said that the boy was in stable condition.
In a news release Friday morning, police corrected the boy’s age after initially reporting that he was 11 years old.
The driver remained at the scene of the collision, police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
