Police release new images in unprovoked downtown attacks
Police released new evidence Wednesday as they continue searching for four men involved in a series of attacks in Edmonton earlier this month.
On Oct. 2, Edmonton Police Service said four men carried out two separate attacks downtown.
A 57-year old man was stabbed by two men in the group around 3:30 a.m. near 104 Street and 99 Avenue, police said, before the group headed north and attacked another man on 104 Street near 100 Avenue.
Three of the men were seen getting into a dark-coloured sedan aroud 4:30 a.m. on Jasper Avenue and 101 Street, police said.
"Due to the unprovoked nature of these attacks, police are concerned and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have knowledge of those involved," EPS said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
All of the photos are available in the gallery below:
-
Greater Victoria School District adds 4 new electric school busesThey're still yellow on the outside, but the Greater Victoria School District's newest buses are a lot greener under the hood.
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.