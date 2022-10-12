Police release new images in unprovoked downtown attacks

Police released new evidence Wednesday as they continue searching for four men involved in a series of attacks in Edmonton earlier this month.

On Oct. 2, Edmonton Police Service said four men carried out two separate attacks downtown.

A 57-year old man was stabbed by two men in the group around 3:30 a.m. near 104 Street and 99 Avenue, police said, before the group headed north and attacked another man on 104 Street near 100 Avenue.

Three of the men were seen getting into a dark-coloured sedan aroud 4:30 a.m. on Jasper Avenue and 101 Street, police said.

"Due to the unprovoked nature of these attacks, police are concerned and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have knowledge of those involved," EPS said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

All of the photos are available in the gallery below: