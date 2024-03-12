Police release new photo of Calgary teen missing since February
Calgary police are renewing calls for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing since early February.
Fifteen-year-old Mika has not been heard from since Feb. 9, according to a Tuesday news release from police. It’s believed she was in the downtown area at the time.
Mika is described as 5’5” (165 centimetres) tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.
Police released a new photo of Mika on Tuesday, showing her with a red bag she is known to carry.
“There is nothing that indicates foul play, but family and police are concerned for Mika’s well-being,” Calgary police said in the news release.
Police are asking anyone with information about Mika’s whereabouts to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
-
This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yetSome who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffectedEdmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
High rent prices in Ontario contributing to provincial exodus, but other places seeing spikes tooThe cost of renting an apartment is rising across Canada and while Ontario saw one of the slowest increases, other parts of the country are seeing a far larger increase.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job backA former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Sask. man death is not suspicious, police sayPolice say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation saysA British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.