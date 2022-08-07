Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week

Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.

The Victoria Police Department describes David Johnstone as a "high risk" missing person. He was reported missing on July 27, and investigators have been working to locate him since then, the VicPD said in a news release Friday.

Police describe Johnstone as a white man with a medium build. He stands six feet tall and has grey hair, a grey beard and glasses.

The new photo, released Friday, shows Johnstone without his glasses. A previously released surveillance image shows him wearing them.

Anyone who sees Johnstone should call 911, police said.

The VicPD asks anyone with information on Johnstone's whereabouts to contact it at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.