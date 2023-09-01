Police release photo in double stabbing investigation

Police have released a photo of a person they’re looking to identify in connection to a double stabbing last month in Uptown Waterloo.

Just after midnight on Aug. 12, two men were stabbed outside a licensed establishment near the corner of King Street North and Princess Street East after an argument broke out between two groups of people, Waterloo regional police said.

At the time, police said the suspects were unknown.

The 21-year-old and the 22-year-old victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police put out a photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police