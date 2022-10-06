Police release photo in U of G Arboretum stabbing investigation

Guelph police have released a photo of a man they say “may have information” about an assault that occurred earlier this week in the University of Guelph Arboretum.

Police say just after 5 p.m. on Monday, a man approached someone on a trail at the University of Guelph Arboretum. He confronted the victim and stabbed them in the arm. Police said the assault appears to have been unprovoked. The victim sustained a minor wound, was treated in hospital, and then released.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. He’s described as having brown skin and between 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and medium-length dark hair.

Police say he was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a backpack and is believed to have suffered an injury to his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.