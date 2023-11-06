Police release photo of 'armed and dangerous' downtown shooting suspect

Windsor police have released a photo of the suspect involved in a downtown shooting.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’5”-5’7” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Police say two other people were also “grazed by bullets.”

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

Police are urging residents and businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pelissier Street to review their security and surveillance cameras between 1 and 3:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.