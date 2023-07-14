Police release photo of armed man after convenience store robbery
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police are searching for the man they say robbed an Edmonton convenience store in April.
On April 18 around 7 a.m., the man went into the Circle K at 139 Avenue and Victoria Trail, armed with a handgun.
He left the store with cash from the register.
He is described as Indigenous, about 25 years old and approximately 5'7".
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie with a light-coloured graphic on the front, and black pants.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
