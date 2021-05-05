Police release photo of convenience store robbery suspects

London police are appealing to the public for help in identifying two suspects in a convenience store robbery from last week.

On April 27 around 3 a.m. two men entered a convenience store at 265 Oxford St. East.

One of the men had a knife and demanded lottery tickets and cash from the clerk.

According to police the men stole cash, tickets and other property.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police have released the following descriptions:

Suspect one - Male, Caucasian, wearing a grey hooded sweater with black t-shirt on top, a black jacket, black pants, a black mask, black toque, black backpack and blue latex gloves.

Suspect two - Male, Caucasian, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, black shoes, a black satchel and blue latex gloves.