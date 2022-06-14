Police release photo of man accused of exposing himself at two Dartmouth drive-thrus
Halifax Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to staff at two drive-thrus in Dartmouth, N.S., last month.
Police responded to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main Street around 4 a.m. May 27. Police allege a man exposed himself to staff while waiting for an order.
Police say they responded to another report of an indecent act about an hour later at the Tim Hortons at 365 Pleasant Street. A man, fitting the same description as the suspect in the first incident, allegedly exposed himself to staff at the drive-thru window.
On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect. He is in a car and wearing a grey hoodie.
The man is described as white and between 25 and 30 years old. He has short brown or blonde hair, facial hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle is described as a 2010-2015 four-door maroon Honda Civic.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or suspect to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
