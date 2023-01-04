Police release photo of man suspected in assault, robbery of woman at Dartmouth bank
Halifax police are trying to identify a suspect after a woman was attacked and robbed while making a deposit at a bank in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday night.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a bank in the 0-100 block of Portland Street around 9:30 p.m.
In a previous news release, police say a man struck a woman in the back of the head, took her property, and then fled the area on foot.
The force says the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released two photos of the suspect on Wednesday.
He is described as a white man in his 30s. He has a thin build and is about five-foot-ten inches tall. He wore a black three-quarter length felt coat, a grey hooded sweater and a grey toque.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
