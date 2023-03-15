Police release photo of man wanted in suspected hate crime on Toronto subway train

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect in connection with a suspected hate crime that saw a Muslim woman allegedly threatened with a knife on a TTC subway train.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 9.

Toronto police said a woman was on board a southbound subway train when she was approached by an unknown man who then spoke to her.

At some point, the man "became agitated," police said, and allegedly produced a knife, prompting the woman to get up and run away from the train at Wilson Station.

"Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

In addition to the suspect's photo, police also released a description in an effort to identify and locate him.

He is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, with a thin build and a long white beard. Police said he was last seen wearing layered clothing, including a black hoodie, dark baseball cap, black leather jacket, green military-style pants and carrying a green backpack.

"He is believed to be armed and dangerous," police said, advising those who find him to call 911 immediately.

"After consultation with the service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence."

On Monday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims released a statement calling the police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

The NCCM said the victim was wearing a hijab at the time, and the suspect "asked several questions about Muslims and Islam, asked her hypothetical questions about what she would do if someone hit her head and got away with it."

Thesuspectalso allegedly told the woman, "you know what we do with people like you," before pulling a knife from his backpack.

"I never thought something like this could happen on public transit in front of all these people. The moment I saw him take out his knife, I ran and ran until I was out of breath, and a stranger helped me," read the quote from the unnamedvictim included in NCCM's statement.

"I've never been so afraid in my life."

Nadia Hassan, NCCM's chief operating officer, called the attack "brazen."

"This is not the first time we have seen an Islamophobic attack on a Muslim woman who wears a hijab on public transit. There is a problem in this country where spaces that most Canadians take for granted simply aren't safe for Muslim women and people of colour," Hassan said in the statement.

"The recent spate of attacks on the TTC is alarming. It's time for change."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.