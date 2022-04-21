Police release photo of person who may have information in death of Lynda Marques

London police have released a photo of a person believed to have information in the death of Lynda Marques.

As previously released by police, it’s believed the people involved in the death traveled to London from the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 9 and left London immediately after the incident on Sept. 10.

Marques was fatally around 7:50 p.m., as she returned to her home in north London.

The suspects fled in a black Volkswagen Jetta which was recovered on Meadowlily Road South on Sept. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers