Police release photo of person with gas can in arson case

Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to identify the two people who set fire to a house in central Edmonton almost a year ago.

On June 17, 2021, police were called to a house fire in the area of 120 Avenue and 91 Street around 7:10 a.m.

The residents had escaped, but two cats died in the blaze.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

Investigators have since determined that the fire was deliberately set.

Police have released images of the people they believe are involved. One can be seen holding a gas can in the backyard of the home.

Security video also showed the pair entering the backyard through the back gate from the east alley.

Anyone with information about the arsonists is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.