Senior who allegedly sexually assaulted child in Lloydminster identified: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
Karyn Mulcahy
Police say they have identified a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
On Tuesday, RCMP released a photo of a man who they say reached over a counter at a Lloydminster business and assaulted the minor on Jan. 29.
The victim's age and gender has not been released.
On Wednesday, police said the man had been identified, but did not release his name or indicate if any charges had been laid.
No further information has been released.
