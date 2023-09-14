Police release photo of suspect after man slashed in the face near Coxwell Station

Toronto police have released an image of a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault outside Coxwell Station on Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard, which is just north of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police said an altercation broke out between two men during which a suspect used an “unknown weapon” to slash a man in the face.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, is described as six foot tall with black, medium length hair, and a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a beige trench coat, black pants, and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.