Police release photo of suspect sought in Brampton stabbing

Peel police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a stabbing in Brampton last Friday night that left a man injured.

The incident occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said two people who are unknown to each other got into a verbal argument, which led to one of them being stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, officers continue to look for the suspect, who is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, a black baseball cap and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the photo to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.