Police release photo of suspect sought in Brant Street shooting
Windsor police have released a photo of a suspect sought in an attempted murder investigation.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:10 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Brant Street for a report of a shooting with two victims.
Police continued to actively investigate this incident and were able to identify a suspect.
The suspect is identified as a black male, black beard and wearing a baseball hat.
Investigators are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo.
The firearm has not been located. Police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday; hospitalizations steadyOttawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city today, with hospitalizations holding steady.
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment CanadaToronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperationThe jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash in VictoriaFirefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in casesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Regina spending $118M on new, ongoing construction projects this yearThe City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fineThe owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigationAn Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.