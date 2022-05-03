Police release photo of suspect sought in Brant Street shooting

Windsor police have released a photo of a suspect sought in an attempted murder investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:10 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Brant Street for a report of a shooting with two victims.

Police continued to actively investigate this incident and were able to identify a suspect.

The suspect is identified as a black male, black beard and wearing a baseball hat.

Investigators are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo.

The firearm has not been located. Police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.