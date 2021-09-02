Police release photo of suspect vehicle after cyclist seriously injured in hit and run

Windsor police hope a photo of a suspect’s vehicle will help find the driver after a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist.

Officers say a cyclist was found lying under his bicycle on Tecumseh Road West with life-threatening injuries following a collision Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., a patrol officer travelling in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West saw a bicycle laying on the road. He stopped to move it off the roadway when he found an injured man lying under the bike.

The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit has released a still photo of the suspect's vehicle obtained from a surveillance video.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored hatchback crossover. At the time of the incident, police say the vehicle was travelling southbound on Tecumseh Road West.

Police say it is likely that there is damage to the suspect vehicle as a result of the collision.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

Investigators are also asking that residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation, more specifically, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .