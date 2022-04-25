Police release photo of suspect vehicle in Buckingham Drive shooting incident

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is looking for the public’s help with information related to a shooting incident on Buckingham Drive in east Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive on Friday around 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, police obtained an image of the suspect vehicle from a surveillance video.

The suspect vehicle is described as having some similarities to a Dodge or Chrysler model black vehicle.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the following areas below with surveillance cameras and vehicles equipped with dash cams to check their footage, more specifically on Friday, April 22, 2022 between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. for possible evidence:

Buckingham Drive between Reginald Street and South National Street

Westbound on South National Street from Buckingham Drive

Southbound on Norman Road from South National Street

Southbound on Olive Road from South National Street

The public is being advised to use caution as the firearm remains outstanding. If either the suspect vehicle or suspect(s) are seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.