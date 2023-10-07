Police release photo of suspect who allegedly fired imitation gun, wounding two residents in Toronto apartment
Toronto police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly discharged an imitation firearm at an east-end apartment Saturday that left two people injured.
The incident happened in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue.
A man entered a building, and once inside, he allegedly fired an imitation firearm. Toronto police said two residents were struck by gunfire.
The man fled the area in an unknown direction. He has been identified as 35-year-old Travis Adams.
Police said Adams is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of using an imitation firearm and discharging an air gun with an intent to wound.
A photo of Adams has been released, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Adams is described as five-foot-five with a thin build and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, black and white shoes and carrying a grey backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
