Police release photos after purse taken in Downtown Guelph

Guelph police have released photos of two people after they say a purse was taken from a downtown establishment.

In a media release, police said on Aug. 10, the purse was left sitting unattended on a chair inside a licensed establishment downtown. At 10:33 p.m., police said someone allegedly took it.

An hour later at 11:26 p.m., a card from the purse was used to a pay a bill of $105.77.

Police say they’re “looking to speak with” the two people in the photos. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.