Police release photos in hate-motivated graffiti investigation

Waterloo regional police have released pictures of a suspect as they continue to investigate hate-motivated graffiti left on a Kitchener place of worship.

Police say the vandalism was reported on Sept. 1 around 11:30 a.m.

It happened at a place of worship near Victoria Street North and River Road East.

On Saturday, police released four photos of someone riding a black bicycle with what appears to be a grey bandana covering the lower half of their face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.