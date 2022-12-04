Police release photos in Simcoe catalytic converter theft investigation

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to identify several people allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter in Simcoe.

Police are also trying to identify a dark coloured car the persons of interest were seen with.

Part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, catalytic converters contain precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium that can be sold on the black market.

Waterloo regional police say there were 327 catalytic converter thefts and attempted thefts during the first 10 months of this year. In 2021, during the same time frame there were 634.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle/individuals or the clothing worn, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCOuntyOPP #NorfolkOPP (2 of 2) ^es pic.twitter.com/SgX0SjLBI2