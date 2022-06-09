Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said it happened on Monday June 6 in the area of Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

The individuals entered the business and pointed firearms at employees while demanding their personal property, police said.

The suspects then disconnected the business landlines before fleeing the building.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them.