Police release photos of Ezra Avenue party
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several individuals caught on camera in connection to a destructive gathering along Ezra Avenue.
The gathering happened on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction along the street, with at least one car sustaining heavy damage.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the crowd dispersed after approximately three hours and a street sweeper was brought in to clean up an extensive amount of litter and debris that was left behind.
Police are looking to identify and speak with the individuals pictured below in connection to the incident.
