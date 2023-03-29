Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekend
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
According to a release issued Wednesday, the incident took place at approximately 4:45 a.m. near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue.
Investigators allege that a woman was walking when she crossed paths with an unknown man who was walking in the opposite direction. The man then allegedly changed direction, followed the woman, and sexually assaulted her.
Police say the man then fled southbound towards Sheppard Avenue West.
The accused is described as five-foot-seven, weighing 170 lbs. Police say he is in his mid 20s, and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.
Investigators are appealing to any witnesses or any other victims to come forward, and are asking for the public's assistance identifying and locating the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
News Release - Sexual Assault Alert, Male Wanted in a Sexual Assault Investigation, 32 Divisionhttps://t.co/od9kly7uWS pic.twitter.com/4MabliwfYO— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 29, 2023
