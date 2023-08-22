Police release photos of suspect in Kitchener break-in

Waterloo regional police have released photos of a man who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment last week.

Police say the suspect broke into a ground-floor apartment at 200 Old Carriage Drive around 4 a.m. on Aug. 14.

He had a black road-style bike with a red/pink rim on the rear wheel.

Police say he’s described as tall with a thin build, brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a long-sleeved beige shirt and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.