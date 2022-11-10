Police release photos of suspect in Paris, Ont. robbery
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Police have released photos of the person alleged to have robbed a Paris, Ont. pharmacy at gunpoint Wednesday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to the business in the north end of Paris around 2:30 p.m.
According to police, the suspect entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics while brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. They then fled with an unknown quantity of drugs.
Police say the suspect was last seen getting in to a grey SUV and driving westbound on Trillium Way.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
