Police release photos of suspect in Paris, Ont. robbery

Police have released photos of the person alleged to have robbed a Paris, Ont. pharmacy at gunpoint Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to the business in the north end of Paris around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics while brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. They then fled with an unknown quantity of drugs.

Police say the suspect was last seen getting in to a grey SUV and driving westbound on Trillium Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.