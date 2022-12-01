Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Police say on Sept. 21 a woman was on a bus in the area of Adelaide Street North and Taylor Street around 8:10 a.m. when a man sat down beside her and “proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.”
Police say the suspect got off the bus in the area of Adelaide and Oxford Streets. The incident was reported to police.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.
The suspect has yet to be identified, so police have released photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the suspect male, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
-
Sudbury plays host to FIRST robotics competitionLo-Ellen Park Secondary School played host to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Qualifier with students competing from across Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, Bruce County and Toronto. Teams had to use their robots to complete different challenges, using pylons while amassing points.
-
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen AudiA Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.
-
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of OttawaOntario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
-
Child suffers life-threatening injuries following ATV crash: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP is investigating an ATV crash that left two people injured in East Uniacke, N.S.
-
Kylian Mbappe leads France past Poland 3-1 at World CupKylian Mbappe scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud, giving France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP sayMounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.
-
Sault area festive RIDE campaign has begunPolice have commenced their festive reduce impaired driving everywhere or RIDE campaign has kicked-off in the Sault area with officiers looking to deter impaired driving during the holidays.
-
Company Christmas parties making post-pandemic returnCOVID-19 made company Christmas parties a thing of the past, but in 2022, they are happening once again.
-
Murder charge laid in October deathRCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Brandon Loughlin in Red Deer on Oct. 13.