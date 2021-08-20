Police release photos of suspect in vandalizing of residential school memorial
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Calgary police is asking for public assistance to help identify the person who vandalized the residential school memorial at city hall.
That incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug.3, when security cameras showed a man trying to light the memorial on fire before fleeing.
Security officers were able to quickly extinguish the fire and called for help. Calgary police and fire crews arrived on scene where they discovered a number of shoes and other objects heavily damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
