Police release photos of suspect involved in Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they believe was involved in a robbery at a business on King Street in Waterloo.
Police said the robbery occurred at a business in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North in Waterloo on July 28, at approximately 1:05 a.m.
Police were called to a business after receiving a report of a male entering a store and selecting merchandise without paying.
When the male was confronted by staff, he brandished a knife. The male then fled the area.
There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male with a slim build, approximately six-feet-tall, and was last observed wearing a hoodie, a black baseball hat, a white sweater, black pants, grey shoes and a black mask.
Police are asking the public for help identifying the individual in the photos.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.