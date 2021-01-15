Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting last month that left a man seriously injured.

It happened on Dec. 16 in Scarborough, near Meandering Trail and Wolverine Way, at approximately 8:52 p.m.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was entering a house in the area when the suspect, or suspects, pulled up in a dark-coloured Nissan SUV.

An unknown suspect then discharged a firearm towards the man, according to police, leaving him with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Wolverine Way, police said.

In a news release issued Friday, police provided two security camera images of the vehicle in hopes of identifying the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information relating to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.