Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Toronto shooting that injured 2 adults, child under 5

Toronto police have released photos of a vehicle believed to have been used by suspects in a downtown shooting last month that left a young child and two adults injured.

The incident happened in the area of The Esplanade and Princess Street on Aug. 12 at around 6 p.m.

Police said an unknown number of suspects in a vehicle pulled into an underground parking garage and discharged a firearm several times, striking two men and a child who were in another car.

The suspects later drove away in a grey 2019 Honda Civic that police said had been reported stolen in Brampton on July 11.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s and a child under five with gunshot wounds.

The two men were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police described the child’s physical injuries as superficial.

Police had said that the shooting was targeted.

On Thursday, police provided an update on their investigation into the incident. They said the suspect vehicle was recovered two days after the shooting on Aug. 14.

Police believe that after the car was stolen in Brampton, its spoiler was removed, resulting in the mounting bolts for the device being visible, as seen in the photos published Thursday.