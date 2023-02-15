Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway train

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.

Police said they were called to Chester Station on Feb. 12 just after 1 p.m. for an assault.

Officers arrived to learn about the stabbing that left the victim with facial injuries.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as 35 years old, five-foot-10, with a medium build and light brown messy straight hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.