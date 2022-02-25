Police release photos of suspects in connection with dozens of thefts in Halifax area

Police are trying to identify three suspects in connection with dozens of thefts in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police says it has received 40 reports from various businesses since October. In each case, police say three people entered the store, caused a distraction, and stole cash from the register.

Police have released pictures and descriptions of the three suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.

The first individual is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair, brown eyes and a beard.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five-foot-six inches tall, with a stocky build and brown eyes.

The third suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s who is approximately five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a thin build and long reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).