Police release photos of suspects in Saint John assault
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police in Saint John, N.B. have released photos of a group of individuals they suspect were involved in an assault earlier this month.
Saint John Police Force says at approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 3, officers responded to a report of an assault on Sydney Street.
Police say a man was walking in the area when he was assaulted. The man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and has since been released.
Police have released three surveillance photos of the suspects, and ask anyone who can identify any of them to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.
