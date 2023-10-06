Police release photos of suspects who allegedly robbed N.B. business with gun

New Brunswick police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a business with a gun last week.

According to a press release from the RCMP, a man, who was armed with a firearm, and a woman entered a South Tetagouche business, located near Bathurst, around 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 and demanded money from an employee.

The suspects allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a black Ford truck before police arrived at the business. There were no reported injuries.

The man, believed to be between 50-to-60-years-old, is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has a short grey-and-brown beard and he was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a plaid shirt with a plaid sweater.

The woman, believed to be 40-to-50-years-old, is described as weighing 120 pounds and standing five-foot-six. She has short brown hair and she was wearing a red ball cap and a dark shirt with a white skirt.

Police have released several surveillance photos of the suspects and the truck in the hope that someone recognizes them.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Chaleur Region RCMP at 506-548-7771, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be sent by downloading the P3 mobile app or at www.crimenb.ca.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.