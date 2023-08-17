Police release photos of two people in Pierre Ave shooting investigation

Windsor police have released photos and are looking to identify two people possibly related to a daytime shooting on Pierre Avenue.

On Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Ave. At the scene, they located a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has obtained surveillance images of two people possibly connected to the investigation. Investigators urge anyone who can identify the individuals depicted in the photos to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.